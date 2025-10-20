Zions Bancorporation Aktie

WKN: 856942 / ISIN: US9897011071

21.10.2025 00:47:31

Zions Bancorp Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $221 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $672 million from $620 million last year.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $221 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $672 Mln vs. $620 Mln last year.

