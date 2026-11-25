On its third-quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 23, 2026, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) announced that total revenue grew 4.9% year over year to $1.29 billion, driven by enterprise revenue growth of 8.6%. For long-term investors, this acceleration demonstrates corporate clients deepening their reliance on the platform as management adds automated tools to streamline business workflows. That expansion strengthens customer retention and supports high-margin subscription growth. Three key takeaways from management's comments stand out for long-term investors.

Enterprise revenue (sales to corporate clients with dedicated sales coverage) grew 8.6% year over year and now accounts for 62% of total revenue. Existing corporate clients increased spending, lifting the net dollar expansion rate (a metric tracking spending growth from existing enterprise customers after cancellations) to 100% as businesses consolidated collaboration tools one a single platform.

Zoom CX (the company's customer experience division for call centers) grew annual recurring revenue (the annualized subscription value of active contracts) in the high double digits year over year for a seventh straight quarter. Enterprise clients are replacing older vendor systems to run communications and customer support on one cloud platform equipped with artificial intelligence tools.

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