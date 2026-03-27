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27.03.2026 10:30:00
3 Reasons Ethereum Could Double By 2027 -- and 1 Reason It Might Not
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) looks like it's in bad shape lately, with its price down more about 56% from its all-time highs set in 2025. Sentiment about the coin, as well as in the wider crypto market, is in "fear" territory, and many investors have simply moved on to greener pastures.But regardless of all of that, for Ethereum, there are three developments that could turn things around quite significantly by 2027, perhaps even leading the coin to double. Of course, there's also one uncomfortable reason a sunny immediate future might not be in store, so let's walk through what this coin is facing right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1509
|
-0,0031
|
|
-0,27
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,07
|
0,8300
|
|
0,45
|Britische Pfund
|
0,868
|
0,0029
|
|
0,33
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9191
|
0,0024
|
|
0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0149
|
-0,0147
|
|
-0,16
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