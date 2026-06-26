|
26.06.2026 04:27:00
3 Reasons Ethereum Is Still a Buy Despite the Competition
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is barely holding a torch to its big brother Bitcoin these days, but both have a place in a balanced crypto portfolio. Bitcoin accounts for about 60% of the total crypto market cap, compared with Ethereum's 9%. The latter has fallen over 30% in the past year to trade at around $1,665 at the time of writing (June 24).Ethereum pioneered smart contracts, which are the secret sauce behind decentralized finance, stablecoins, and real-world asset tokenization. It remains a dominant force, but it faces competition from newer, more efficient cryptocurrencies as well as traditional financial organizations that may opt to build their own private blockchains.However, the crypto's main challenges right now are internal, not external. Another senior figure just left the Ethereum Foundation, and its community is questioning the chain's economics. Both are factors to keep on your radar, but I still think ongoing blockchain adoption could mean Ethereum will soar in the coming five to ten years. Here's why: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1386
|
0,0014
|
|
0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,28
|
0,2600
|
|
0,14
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8618
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,922
|
0,0010
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,929
|
0,0127
|
|
0,14
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen nahezu unverändert -- Apple bringt erneute KI-Sorgen: ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Börsen in Asien letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt geriet am Freitag unter Druck. Auch deutsche Anleger trennten sich verstärkt von ihren Investments. In Fernost hatten die Bären das Kommando.