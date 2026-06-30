|
30.06.2026 10:00:00
Better Crypto Blue Chip: Bitcoin vs. Ripple (XRP)
It has been an extremely difficult time to be a digital asset investor. As of June 29, the entire cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at less than $2.1 trillion. That figure is down more than 50% from the peak of $4.3 trillion in early October.That's a discouraging trend on its own. But it's worse when you realize that the S&P 500 index has climbed 9% since the crypto market's apex.The market is clearly not bullish on cryptocurrencies right now. And two of the most popular digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ripple's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), are feeling the pressure. The former is 52% off its record, while the latter is 71% lower than its all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1394
|
-0,0032
|
|
-0,28
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,8835
|
-0,1265
|
|
-0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8608
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9222
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9343
|
-0,0244
|
|
-0,27