30.06.2026 10:00:00

Better Crypto Blue Chip: Bitcoin vs. Ripple (XRP)

It has been an extremely difficult time to be a digital asset investor. As of June 29, the entire cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at less than $2.1 trillion. That figure is down more than 50% from the peak of $4.3 trillion in early October.That's a discouraging trend on its own. But it's worse when you realize that the S&P 500 index has climbed 9% since the crypto market's apex.The market is clearly not bullish on cryptocurrencies right now. And two of the most popular digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ripple's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), are feeling the pressure. The former is 52% off its record, while the latter is 71% lower than its all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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