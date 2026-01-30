|
30.01.2026 11:15:00
Better Crypto Buy: Bitcoin vs. Ethereum
The two most popular cryptocurrencies -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- are trading well below their all-time highs from just a few months ago. Bitcoin is down about 30% from its all-time high of $126,198 in October, while Ethereum is down roughly 40% from its all-time high of $4,954 in August.Based on these deeply discounted prices, both Bitcoin and Ethereum look like tremendous bargains right now. But which one is the better buy?First and most importantly, Bitcoin has more upside potential than Ethereum. According to a recent roundup of price predictions from CNBC, crypto industry insiders still think that there's a realistic chance for Bitcoin to hit $200,000 this year. After all, in seven of the past 14 years, Bitcoin has delivered triple-digit percentage returns for investors. So why not again in 2026?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
