22.06.2026 10:00:00

Better Crypto for the Next Bull Run: Bitcoin vs. Ethereum

The crypto market typically moves in four-year cycles of boom and bust. That's why 2027 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for investors. If 2026 continues to be a bust year for crypto, 2027 could be the start of the next bull market run.With that in mind, the No. 1 crypto I'm buying for the next bull run is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), not Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Although both cryptocurrencies typically move in tandem, Bitcoin is the clear choice for both safety and upside potential.With a towering market cap of $1.25 trillion, Bitcoin currently accounts for a staggering 58% of the total value of the crypto market. It is still the market bellwether, typically leading the market higher or lower. So, if crypto is ready for a breakout year in 2027, Bitcoin will be leading the way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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