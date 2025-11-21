|
21.11.2025 13:00:00
Could Buying Bitcoin Today Set You Up for Life?
On Oct. 6, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit a record high of $126,270 per token. That 51,229% gain over the previous decade, driven by its growing acceptance among retail and institutional investors, would have turned $10,000 into $5.13 million.But as of this writing, Bitcoin trades at about $95,000. That pullback was likely triggered by elevated Treasury yields, which stayed high even after the Fed cut its benchmark rates, and a broader retreat from cryptocurrencies and other speculative investments. Should investors still buy Bitcoin today and expect it to generate life-changing gains?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1505
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,21
|Japanischer Yen
|
180,101
|
-1,4190
|
|
-0,78
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8784
|
-0,0034
|
|
-0,38
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9307
|
0,0017
|
|
0,18
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9574
|
-0,0179
|
|
-0,20
