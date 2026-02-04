04.02.2026 11:00:00

Crypto Crash: Is Bitcoin a Buy After Its 40% Plunge?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the world's largest cryptocurrency. In fact, its $1.6 trillion market capitalization accounts for more than half the value of the entire industry, which is about $2.7 trillion as I write this. Bitcoin hit a record high of more than $126,000 last October, but it has since suffered a brutal decline of roughly 40% as investors cash in gains, and slash their exposure to highly speculative assets amid rising economic and political upheaval. However, volatility has been a normal part of the Bitcoin investing experience since it was established in 2009. The cryptocurrency has suffered two peak-to-trough crashes of at least 70% during the past 10 years alone, and yet it recovered to make a new record high on both occasions. With that in mind, should investors use the latest dip as a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1799
0,0016
0,14
Japanischer Yen
185,039
0,0090
0,00
Britische Pfund
0,8693
-0,0010
-0,12
Schweizer Franken
0,9161
-0,0006
-0,07
Hongkong-Dollar
9,2154
0,0093
0,10
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen