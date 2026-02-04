|
04.02.2026 11:00:00
Crypto Crash: Is Bitcoin a Buy After Its 40% Plunge?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the world's largest cryptocurrency. In fact, its $1.6 trillion market capitalization accounts for more than half the value of the entire industry, which is about $2.7 trillion as I write this. Bitcoin hit a record high of more than $126,000 last October, but it has since suffered a brutal decline of roughly 40% as investors cash in gains, and slash their exposure to highly speculative assets amid rising economic and political upheaval. However, volatility has been a normal part of the Bitcoin investing experience since it was established in 2009. The cryptocurrency has suffered two peak-to-trough crashes of at least 70% during the past 10 years alone, and yet it recovered to make a new record high on both occasions. With that in mind, should investors use the latest dip as a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1799
|
0,0016
|
|
0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,039
|
0,0090
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8693
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9161
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2154
|
0,0093
|
|
0,10
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.