FBTC vs. BITQ: Direct Bitcoin Exposure or Crypto Through Public Markets

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund(NYSEMKT:FBTC) and Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEMKT:BITQ) offer two very different ways to invest in the crypto economy: FBTC gives direct bitcoin exposure with lower fees, while BITQ holds a basket of crypto-linked stocks and charges more for that diversification.Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) aim to capture the growth potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, but they do so through distinct approaches. FBTC does so through holding bitcoin itself, and BITQ invests in companies operating within crypto and blockchain sectors. This comparison highlights how their cost, performance, risk, and portfolio construction may appeal to investors with varying preferences for direct versus indirect crypto exposure.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckt, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.
