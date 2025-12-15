|
15.12.2025 16:04:00
Got Bitcoin or XRP? Do This 1 Thing Right Now or Risk Disaster.
When prices swing wildly, many crypto investors have a strong urge to push the sell button, and that isn't too surprising. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is currently priced at around $90,000 after hitting nearly $125,000 in early October, making for a drop of 20% in just three months. And if you own XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the story is similar, and in fact slightly worse in terms of the downside in the same period.In this environment, investors are faced with a very high risk of disaster stemming from their own inability to control their emotions and impulsivity. But there is one critical thing that people can do right now to mitigate the threat, so let's investigate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1761
|
0,0021
|
|
0,18
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,6
|
-0,2900
|
|
-0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8786
|
0,0010
|
|
0,11
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9355
|
0,0012
|
|
0,13
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,152
|
0,0140
|
|
0,15
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX stärker -- DAX steigt leicht -- US-Börsen wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt knappe Gewinne verbucht. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich kaum verändert. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.