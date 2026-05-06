|
06.05.2026 12:45:00
Here's What Pete Hegseth Just Said About Bitcoin and Why It Matters
At a House Armed Services Committee hearing on April 30, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is, in some way, important to the national security of the U.S. When asked whether the U.S. is securing a strategic advantage over China in the cryptocurrency, Hegseth said that "a lot of the things we are doing, enabling it or defeating it, are classified efforts that are ongoing inside our department, which do provide us a lot of leverage in a lot of different scenarios."This is the first time that a sitting defense secretary has framed Bitcoin as an instrument of exerting national power. It's difficult to overstate how important this development is for investors, so let's unpack what we know and what it means.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1772
|
0,0022
|
|
0,18
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,154
|
0,4540
|
|
0,25
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8643
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9151
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2166
|
0,0097
|
|
0,11
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließlich im Plus - Starke Gewinne in Tokio
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten am Donnerstag Gewinne.