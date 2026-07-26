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26.07.2026 10:30:00
Here's Why I'm Buying Bitcoin Right Now
It's easy to understand why so many investors are bearish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. It's down nearly 50% from its all-time high of $126,000 last October. As a result, investment opportunities in AI simply look more appealing than Bitcoin right now.However, Bitcoin has always been a highly cyclical asset, and the most bearish phase of that cycle now appears to be coming to an end. If that's the case, now could be the best time to buy Bitcoin.In short, Bitcoin may have finally hit a bottom at $60,000. That's the view of Coinbase Global CEO Brian Armstrong, who first called a Bitcoin bottom back in June. And it's also the opinion of top tech investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, who recently suggested that Bitcoin has bottomed out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1373
|
-0,0007
|
|
-0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,4
|
0,0100
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8545
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9303
|
0,0010
|
|
0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9196
|
-0,0038
|
|
-0,04
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