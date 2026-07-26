26.07.2026 10:30:00

Here's Why I'm Buying Bitcoin Right Now

It's easy to understand why so many investors are bearish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. It's down nearly 50% from its all-time high of $126,000 last October. As a result, investment opportunities in AI simply look more appealing than Bitcoin right now.However, Bitcoin has always been a highly cyclical asset, and the most bearish phase of that cycle now appears to be coming to an end. If that's the case, now could be the best time to buy Bitcoin.In short, Bitcoin may have finally hit a bottom at $60,000. That's the view of Coinbase Global CEO Brian Armstrong, who first called a Bitcoin bottom back in June. And it's also the opinion of top tech investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, who recently suggested that Bitcoin has bottomed out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1373
-0,0007
-0,06
Japanischer Yen
186,4
0,0100
0,01
Britische Pfund
0,8545
-0,0001
-0,02
Schweizer Franken
0,9303
0,0010
0,10
Hongkong-Dollar
8,9196
-0,0038
-0,04
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:49 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
08:33 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus der Handelswoche -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag bergab.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen