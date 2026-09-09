Here's Why I'm Buying Ethereum Right Now

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) currently trades at a price of just $2,500. That's exactly 50% below where it was trading last August, when it hit a new all-time high of $4,954.

That leads me to believe that Ethereum could be extremely undervalued right now. If you're looking for a cryptocurrency to buy at a steep discount, look no further than Ethereum.

Most importantly, ETF inflows are returning. That's a positive sign, and more proof that institutional investors are starting to move their money back into Ethereum again after a long hiatus. In August, for example, more than $1.8 billion flowed into Ethereum ETFs. That's the best single month since August 2025.

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