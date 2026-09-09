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09.09.2026 20:00:00
Here's Why I'm Buying Ethereum Right Now
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) currently trades at a price of just $2,500. That's exactly 50% below where it was trading last August, when it hit a new all-time high of $4,954.
That leads me to believe that Ethereum could be extremely undervalued right now. If you're looking for a cryptocurrency to buy at a steep discount, look no further than Ethereum.
Most importantly, ETF inflows are returning. That's a positive sign, and more proof that institutional investors are starting to move their money back into Ethereum again after a long hiatus. In August, for example, more than $1.8 billion flowed into Ethereum ETFs. That's the best single month since August 2025.
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,164
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Japanischer Yen
|
178,72
|
0,0600
|
|
0,03
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8585
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9411
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1269
|
0,0038
|
|
0,04