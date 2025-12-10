|
10.12.2025 17:01:19
Here's Why Monero (XMR) Surged 10% Today
My watch list is broadening, but Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) is a cryptocurrency that I find myself coming back to, as I watch its impressive daily movements. Today's 10% 24-hour move, as of 10:45 a.m. ET reflects a continuation of the strong momentum we've been seeing for nearly two years now. From a two-year low of around $100 per token in early 2024, Monero has now surged past the $400 mark. That's good for a return of roughly 300% for investors who have been patient and believed in this project's underlying thesis.By providing one of the most secure and robust privacy coin ecosystems in the cryptocurrency sector, Monero aims to usher in a wave of innovation by making it nearly impossible for others to track which wallets are performing transactions. That's key, since many financial institutions don't want other players front-running their trades, businesses that may want to transact using crypto don't want their customers to be able to see their purchases or what others may have paid, and at the end of the day-we all want a little privacy, don't we?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
