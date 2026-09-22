History Says This Is What Will Happen With Bitcoin in 2027

In June, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) briefly dipped below the $60,000 price level. Three months later, Bitcoin is now trading at $85,000, a 40% rally that almost nobody saw coming.

That could be the clearest signal yet that Bitcoin is about to go on another stunning bull market rally. In fact, if history is any guide, Bitcoin could soar in value next year. By the end of 2027, Bitcoin could be trading near a new all-time high.

Long-time Bitcoin investors recognize that the world's most popular cryptocurrency typically trades in four-year cycles. Even top Wall Street investment banks have recognized the potential validity of the Bitcoin four-year cycle. Three of those years are typically very bullish, while the final year of the cycle is a big plunge.

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