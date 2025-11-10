|
10.11.2025 10:34:00
How Bitcoin Could Help You Retire a Multimillionaire
Taking a long-term approach to crypto investing can pay off big. There's no better proof of this than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which has been a stalwart market performer for more than a decade now.According to the latest Crypto Wealth Report from Henley & Partners, there are now over 145,000 Bitcoin millionaires in the world right now. These investors have patiently held on to their Bitcoin through market ups and downs and have been richly rewarded.The secret to Bitcoin's success is the power of compounding returns. Even a relatively modest initial investment can grow into a huge nest egg if allowed to compound over a long enough period of time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1584
|
0,0024
|
|
0,21
|Japanischer Yen
|
178,55
|
0,4700
|
|
0,26
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8807
|
0,0033
|
|
0,38
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9273
|
-0,0032
|
|
-0,34
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0027
|
0,0172
|
|
0,19
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf anstehende Datenflut: Dow schlussendlich stark -- ATX und DAX am Dienstag letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen enden uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag etwas fester. Der US-Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich uneins zu.