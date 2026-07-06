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06.07.2026 17:44:31
Hut 8 vs. Riot Platforms: Which Bitcoin Miner Turning Data Center Developer Is the Better Stock Now?
As the race for computing power intensifies, investors are looking for the best way to play the digital infrastructure boom. Choosing between Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) and Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) requires understanding their pivot toward high-density workloads.Hut 8 operates as a diversified compute infrastructure provider with assets across North America, while Riot Platforms focuses on large-scale, vertically integrated data center development. Both companies are navigating the shift from pure Bitcoin mining to supporting artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications.Hut 8 develops and manages power and digital infrastructure, including data centers and cloud services. The company operates through several segments, including its Hut 8 Canada unit, which provides colocation services to more than 200 enterprise customers. This pivot is attracting attention within the broader fintech stocks landscape as the company focuses on energy-intensive compute workloads.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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1,1431
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-0,0006
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-0,06
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185,474
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0,9740
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0,53
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0,8547
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-0,0021
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-0,25
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0,9213
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0,0020
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0,22
|Hongkong-Dollar
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8,9647
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-0,0052
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-0,06
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