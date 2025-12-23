|
23.12.2025 18:49:17
IBIT vs. ETHA: How Bitcoin and Ethereum Shape Crypto ETF Risk
The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) both offer single-asset crypto exposure at identical costs, but differ sharply in asset size, historical volatility, and underlying asset focus.Both ETHA and IBIT are designed for investors seeking direct access to leading cryptocurrencies via familiar ETF wrappers, without the complexity of wallets or direct crypto trading. This comparison highlights crucial differences in cost, recent returns, risk, and portfolio composition to help investors clarify which may appeal more depending on risk appetite and crypto outlook.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,179
|
0,0028
|
|
0,24
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,209
|
-0,4310
|
|
-0,23
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8736
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,929
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1696
|
0,0196
|
|
0,21
