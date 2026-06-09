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09.06.2026 07:15:00
IBIT vs. FBTC: Which Bitcoin ETF Is Better?
Since first launching in early 2024, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become an $85 billion category led by the two largest funds in this space: the iShares Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT: FBTC).Since both hold spot Bitcoin and charge identical 0.25% expense ratios, figuring out which one is better comes down to the small details.The iShares Bitcoin ETF has more than $46 billion in assets and is the most liquid and tradable Bitcoin ETF in the market. On a daily basis, it trades about 7 times the dollar volume of the Fidelity fund. If you're looking for ultra-tight trading spreads and quick trade execution, the iShares Bitcoin ETF is the choice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,157
|
0,0034
|
|
0,30
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,29
|
0,5400
|
|
0,29
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8635
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9209
|
0,0008
|
|
0,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0673
|
0,0265
|
|
0,29