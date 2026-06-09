09.06.2026 07:15:00

IBIT vs. FBTC: Which Bitcoin ETF Is Better?

Since first launching in early 2024, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become an $85 billion category led by the two largest funds in this space: the iShares Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT: FBTC).Since both hold spot Bitcoin and charge identical 0.25% expense ratios, figuring out which one is better comes down to the small details.The iShares Bitcoin ETF has more than $46 billion in assets and is the most liquid and tradable Bitcoin ETF in the market. On a daily basis, it trades about 7 times the dollar volume of the Fidelity fund. If you're looking for ultra-tight trading spreads and quick trade execution, the iShares Bitcoin ETF is the choice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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