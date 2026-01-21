|
21.01.2026 16:15:00
Is Bitcoin a Buy, Hold, or Sell in 2026?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been a tremendous addition to anyone's portfolio, despite the extreme bouts of volatility. Had you invested $10,000 in this digital asset 10 years ago in mid-January 2016, you'd have $2.5 million today. This means you would have captured an incredible 25,000% gain.After it fell 5% in 2025, Bitcoin is off to a strong start this year, up 10% (as of Jan. 15). It still trades 22% off its peak. Regardless of the recent price action, this is an interesting asset to pay attention to.Is Bitcoin a buy, hold, or sell in 2026? I think there are two reasons why this crypto asset is a firm buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1739
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,15
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,6905
|
-0,5195
|
|
-0,28
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8699
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9277
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1545
|
-0,0114
|
|
-0,12
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX vor etwas höherem Start -- Asiens Börsen höher
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck kommen dürfte, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex zu leichten Gewinnen. Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.