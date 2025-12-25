|
25.12.2025 21:27:00
Is Bitcoin a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
If technical analysis were an exact science, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would be soaring right now. However, the charts forgot to check the news. More importantly, they forgot that the structure of the whole crypto market fundamentally changed in 2024 and 2025.VanEck and 21Shares analysts recently published fresh overviews of the broader crypto market and the specific Bitcoin situation.Both firms are basically saying the same thing: The four-year Bitcoin halving cycle still matters symbolically, but it's no longer the engine that drives crypto prices higher over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
