|
28.12.2025 12:16:00
Is Bitcoin a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
The performance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) this year has been disappointing, to say the least. The world's top cryptocurrency is now down 4% in 2025, and is limping into 2026 with little or no momentum.If this were any other cryptocurrency, that might be cause for concern. But, time and time again, Bitcoin has shown the ability to bounce back from adversity. So is Bitcoin a buy, sell, or hold in 2026?In 10 of the past 13 years, Bitcoin has been the top-performing asset in the world, and it hasn't even been close. In seven of those years, Bitcoin more than doubled in value. For good reason, Bitcoin has soared from a price of just $5 in January 2012 to a price of $90,000 today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
