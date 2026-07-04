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04.07.2026 10:41:00
Is Bitcoin a Buy After Its Recent Selloff?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to slide, recently falling to 50% below its all-time high. That's its largest drawdown in several years. It's also somewhat unexpected. President Trump announced the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March 2025, and while cryptocurrency prices initially soared on the news, they have since fallen after topping out late last year.This certainly isn't the first time that Bitcoin has sold off. Those who have been around long enough have even seen dramatically worse declines over the years. Is Bitcoin still an asset investors should buy on the dip? Here's the smart way to buy into Bitcoin's recent sell-off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1437
|
0,0006
|
|
0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,64
|
0,4300
|
|
0,23
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8566
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9188
|
0,0003
|
|
0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9699
|
0,0038
|
|
0,04
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