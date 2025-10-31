|
Is Bitcoin a Millionaire-Maker?
In September, Henley & Partners released the latest edition of its Crypto Wealth Report. And quite frankly, the findings were eye-popping. There are now an estimated 145,100 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) millionaires in the world right now. That's up 70% since 2024.If history is any guide, Bitcoin is more than capable of minting new crypto millionaires. But there's just one little problem: Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and it's not clear if Bitcoin can turn in an encore performance during the next decade. So let's take a closer look to see if Bitcoin still has millionaire-maker potential.Bitcoin's performance during the past decade has been nothing short of astonishing. In October 2015, the price of a single Bitcoin was just $300. Today, it's nearly $110,000. If you had invested just a few thousand dollars in Bitcoin a decade ago, you would likely be a crypto millionaire today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
