31.10.2025 09:00:00

Is Bitcoin a Millionaire-Maker?

In September, Henley & Partners released the latest edition of its Crypto Wealth Report. And quite frankly, the findings were eye-popping. There are now an estimated 145,100 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) millionaires in the world right now. That's up 70% since 2024.If history is any guide, Bitcoin is more than capable of minting new crypto millionaires. But there's just one little problem: Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and it's not clear if Bitcoin can turn in an encore performance during the next decade. So let's take a closer look to see if Bitcoin still has millionaire-maker potential.Bitcoin's performance during the past decade has been nothing short of astonishing. In October 2015, the price of a single Bitcoin was just $300. Today, it's nearly $110,000. If you had invested just a few thousand dollars in Bitcoin a decade ago, you would likely be a crypto millionaire today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1536
-0,0032
-0,28
Japanischer Yen
177,662
-0,6180
-0,35
Britische Pfund
0,8772
-0,0023
-0,26
Schweizer Franken
0,9285
0,0012
0,12
Hongkong-Dollar
8,9646
-0,0231
-0,26
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:43 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14:49 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
14:44 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende letztlich uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Während sich das heimische Börsenbarometer vor Wochenschluss fester präsentierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt abwärts. Die US-Börsen haben sich fester ins Wochenende verabschiedet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen