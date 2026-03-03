|
03.03.2026 11:30:00
Is Bitcoin Safe from AI Replacement Threats?
Waves of artificial intelligence (AI) disruption panic have devastated stocks in several sectors during the past few months. Initially, AI replacement fears hit software-as-a-service companies. Angst then spread to other sectors, including financial, legal, logistics, and real estate businesses. The S&P 500 software and services index has dropped 19% since the start of the year. Image source: Getty Images.Those concerns contribute to an increasingly risk-off sentiment, which has played a part in Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) drop of more than 20% since Jan. 1 and driven outflows from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). However, it is hard to blame AI for the tumble in digital asset prices. Bitcoin was designed to be decentralized and cut out intermediaries, so there's not much for AI to replace. The real culprits are reduced liquidity and doubts about future interest rate cuts, combined with an increasing correlation between crypto prices and tech stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,159
|
-0,0098
|
|
-0,84
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,852
|
-1,0980
|
|
-0,60
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8705
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,17
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9081
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,046
|
-0,0955
|
|
-1,04
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.