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21.06.2026 14:08:00
Is Ethereum a Buy After Falling 63% From Its All-Time High?
Nearly one year ago, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was one of the hottest cryptocurrencies. New Ethereum treasury companies were being launched left and right for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, and it was skyrocketing in value. By the end of the summer, it was around the $5,000 price level.But it's been a tough nine months for Ethereum. It's now down 63% from its all-time high and has clearly fallen out of favor with crypto investors. But there are two key catalysts that could turn around their sentiment and make Ethereum an attractive buy heading into 2027.The first of these catalysts is the passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which could be signed into law as early as July. The bill is supposed to make it easier for banks, corporations, and other institutions to work with crypto and digital assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1475
|
0,0017
|
|
0,15
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,18
|
0,1900
|
|
0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8679
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9259
|
0,0036
|
|
0,39
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9926
|
0,0126
|
|
0,14
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