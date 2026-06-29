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29.06.2026 13:51:01
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Tops Fidelity in Assets Under Management
Both the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT:FBTC) provide direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin without the need for investors to manage digital wallets or private keys. These funds simplify crypto ownership by integrating it into standard brokerage accounts, making them accessible tools for tracking the largest digital asset by market capitalization. The funds are nearly identical in cost and performance, though IBIT offers greater liquidity through a larger asset base.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Both ETFs carry an expense ratio of 0.25%, making them equally cost-effective options for spot Bitcoin exposure. Because these funds hold digital currency rather than dividend-paying stocks, investors pay the same flat fee for identical market access.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1406
|
0,0022
|
|
0,20
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,7055
|
0,5255
|
|
0,29
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8614
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9221
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9443
|
0,0163
|
|
0,18
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