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12.07.2026 21:29:01
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF vs Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF: Is Diversification a Winning Crypto Strategy?
The choice between the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) and the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) hinges on whether an investor seeks pure exposure to one digital asset or a diversified crypto index. The iShares fund provides a targeted bet on the Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) ecosystem, while the Hashdex fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other prominent digital assets.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from one-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Both funds are competitively priced with an expense ratio of 0.25%, which is at the lower end for crypto ETFs. They differ considerably in scale as the iShares fund manages $4.9 billion in assets under management (AUM), offering significantly higher liquidity than the Hashdex fund. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1415
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,63
|
-0,9800
|
|
-0,53
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8523
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9238
|
0,0013
|
|
0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9491
|
-0,0072
|
|
-0,08
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