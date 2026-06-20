|
20.06.2026 23:56:32
Lower Fee or Bigger Bitcoin ETF Scale? HODL vs. IBIT
The choice between VanEck Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:HODL) and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) hinges on a trade-off between the lower expense ratio of HODL and the massive liquidity and asset scale of IBIT.Both funds provide direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin without requiring investors to manage private keys or complex digital wallets. Launched alongside other spot bitcoin products in early 2024, they offer a regulated gateway into the cryptocurrency market through traditional brokerage accounts. These ETFs aim to replicate the volatile performance of the world's largest digital asset while keeping operational costs low for long-term holders. This analysis compares their fees, liquidity, and historical volatility to help determine which trust may be the better fit for a portfolio.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1475
|
0,0017
|
|
0,15
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,18
|
0,1900
|
|
0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8679
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9259
|
0,0036
|
|
0,39
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9926
|
0,0126
|
|
0,14
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