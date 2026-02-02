|
Prediction: 2026 Will Be the Year of Ethereum (ETH)
In the crypto rallies of 2018 and 2021, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started to close the gap with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in crypto market dominance. Talk of the "flippening" -- the point where Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin -- was common. But last year's rally was different. Bitcoin soared, and the gap between the cryptocurrencies grew. At one point, Bitcoin accounted for over 60% of the crypto market, while Ethereum's share fell to less than 8%. Institutional, corporate, and government interest in Bitcoin increased its dominance and, to some extent, caused it to decouple from the rest of the market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
