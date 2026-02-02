02.02.2026 15:03:00

Prediction: 2026 Will Be the Year of Ethereum (ETH)

In the crypto rallies of 2018 and 2021, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started to close the gap with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in crypto market dominance. Talk of the "flippening" -- the point where Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin -- was common. But last year's rally was different. Bitcoin soared, and the gap between the cryptocurrencies grew. At one point, Bitcoin accounted for over 60% of the crypto market, while Ethereum's share fell to less than 8%. Institutional, corporate, and government interest in Bitcoin increased its dominance and, to some extent, caused it to decouple from the rest of the market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1793
-0,0057
-0,48
Japanischer Yen
183,5715
-0,5685
-0,31
Britische Pfund
0,8654
-0,0009
-0,10
Schweizer Franken
0,9216
0,0054
0,58
Hongkong-Dollar
9,21
-0,0472
-0,51
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:56 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
15:52 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow im Plus -- ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Monatsbeginn zu Gewinnen. Der Dow zeigt sich am Montag in Grün. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen