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16.07.2026 16:03:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Double in Value by the End of 2027 -- Here's How
Right now, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading for just $64,000, which marks a nearly 50% decline from its all-time high of $126,000 in October 2025.But there's reason to think that Bitcoin is about to go on another of its epic rallies by the end of this year. As a result, I predict Bitcoin will double in value by the end of 2027.Crypto investors have been waiting for months for the "bottom" in Bitcoin. And now high-profile investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest thinks it could finally be here. At the beginning of July, she suggested that Bitcoin is finally in recovery mode. The recovery won't be a straight line up, says Wood. Instead, it will be "volatile" and unpredictable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1439
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,07
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,78
|
-0,0300
|
|
-0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8511
|
0,0019
|
|
0,22
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,924
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9685
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,01