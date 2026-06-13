|
13.06.2026 19:51:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 By the End of 2026
This year is shaping up to be one of the most disappointing ever for investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The world's top cryptocurrency is down nearly 30% in 2026 and shows no signs of turning around anytime soon. As a result, many investors are now avoiding it entirely.But that would be a mistake. There are two good reasons Bitcoin could prove its doubters wrong and hit $100,000 by the end of the year.Bitcoin typically saves its best for last. In this context, it means that it typically performs best in the final quarter of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1567
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,10
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,49
|
0,2800
|
|
0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8628
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9221
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0635
|
-0,0100
|
|
-0,11
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFriedenshoffnung im Iran: ATX geht nach Rekordhoch fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich stark
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Freitag mit kräftigen Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen konnten Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zum Wochenschluss merklich an.