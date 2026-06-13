13.06.2026 19:51:00

Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 By the End of 2026

This year is shaping up to be one of the most disappointing ever for investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The world's top cryptocurrency is down nearly 30% in 2026 and shows no signs of turning around anytime soon. As a result, many investors are now avoiding it entirely.But that would be a mistake. There are two good reasons Bitcoin could prove its doubters wrong and hit $100,000 by the end of the year.Bitcoin typically saves its best for last. In this context, it means that it typically performs best in the final quarter of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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