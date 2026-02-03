03.02.2026 18:32:00

Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 in 2026

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to fall out of favor. The world's leading cryptocurrency is having a rough start to the year, down 11% (as of Feb. 1). And it trades 39% lower than its record from October last year. The latest dip might be due to investors' perception of President Donald Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh. He has historically had a hawkish philosophy on monetary policy. That is leading to market pessimism, as most investors probably want to be confident that lower interest rates are coming. It's easy to be bearish on Bitcoin when its price chart is in the red. But I believe the top digital asset will have a good year, rising 29% from the current price of about $77,500 to hit $100,000 before 2026 comes to a close.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1807
0,0000
0,00
Japanischer Yen
185,4575
0,2875
0,16
Britische Pfund
0,8667
0,0018
0,21
Schweizer Franken
0,9176
-0,0001
-0,01
Hongkong-Dollar
9,2199
-0,0046
-0,05
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX eröffnet im Minus -- Ruhiger Start für DAX -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendiert, zeigt sich der deutsche Leitindex wenig bewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

