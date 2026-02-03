|
03.02.2026 18:32:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 in 2026
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to fall out of favor. The world's leading cryptocurrency is having a rough start to the year, down 11% (as of Feb. 1). And it trades 39% lower than its record from October last year. The latest dip might be due to investors' perception of President Donald Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh. He has historically had a hawkish philosophy on monetary policy. That is leading to market pessimism, as most investors probably want to be confident that lower interest rates are coming. It's easy to be bearish on Bitcoin when its price chart is in the red. But I believe the top digital asset will have a good year, rising 29% from the current price of about $77,500 to hit $100,000 before 2026 comes to a close.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1807
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,4575
|
0,2875
|
|
0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8667
|
0,0018
|
|
0,21
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9176
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2199
|
-0,0046
|
|
-0,05