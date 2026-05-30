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30.05.2026 10:53:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $120,000 Before the End of the Year
With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down nearly 40% from its all-time high, many investors are throwing in the towel on the world's most popular cryptocurrency. Billionaire Mark Cuban, for example, recently sold most of his Bitcoin, saying it had "lost the plot."But I think the bearish sentiment is getting overplayed right now. Bitcoin may have yet further to fall, but my prediction is that Bitcoin will rebound and hit a price of $120,000 by the end of the year. Here's why.Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to be "regaining the plot." In other words, it is once again acting as a safe store of value, amid all the heightened tensions in the Middle East. Since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28, Bitcoin has been up a resounding 18%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,166
|
0,0010
|
|
0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,79
|
0,2500
|
|
0,13
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8668
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9107
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1375
|
0,0112
|
|
0,12
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