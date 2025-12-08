|
08.12.2025 11:15:00
Prediction: If This 1 Policy Changes, Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Soar
As boring as many people find it, tax policy can move markets even more than news of a fancy new product coming out. When administrations change what people keep after the government takes its cut, they change how much risk investors are willing to take and how long they're willing to hold.And right now, Japan is flirting with a very big tax change that has big implications for all cryptocurrencies, especially the majors like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). If the policy ends up being implemented, it could spark a new boom. Here's what's being considered and why I predict that it will be very bullish if it happens.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
