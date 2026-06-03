03.06.2026 18:00:00

Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Below $70,000?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen to below $70,000, and today, it's been trading below even $67,000. Although the stock market has been doing well and the S&P 500 has been hitting new highs this year, there hasn't been much excitement around the crypto markets of late. Bitcoin, which surged to highs of more than $126,000 last year, is now down nearly 50% from its peak.Could buying Bitcoin now, while its value is below $70,000, be a great move for the long run?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Name Kurs +/- %
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0,0031
0,27
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185,955
0,3350
0,18
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0,0011
0,13
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-0,0008
-0,09
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9,1125
0,0233
0,26
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