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03.06.2026 18:00:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Below $70,000?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen to below $70,000, and today, it's been trading below even $67,000. Although the stock market has been doing well and the S&P 500 has been hitting new highs this year, there hasn't been much excitement around the crypto markets of late. Bitcoin, which surged to highs of more than $126,000 last year, is now down nearly 50% from its peak.Could buying Bitcoin now, while its value is below $70,000, be a great move for the long run?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1631
|
0,0031
|
|
0,27
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,955
|
0,3350
|
|
0,18
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8655
|
0,0011
|
|
0,13
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,918
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1125
|
0,0233
|
|
0,26