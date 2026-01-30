|
30.01.2026 19:21:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Under $90,000?
As of this writing on Jan. 28, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trades at $89,350 per digital coin. It has hovered at this level since Jan. 21, down from an all-time high of $126,198 last October.This retreat could be the start of the next crypto winter, with lower Bitcoin prices and struggling altcoins in store for the next couple of years. Things could be different this time, though -- maybe I'm looking at a temporary drawdown before the crypto market takes off again. And maybe (just maybe) it's the harbinger of a deeper crypto dip and the end of cryptocurrency investing as you know it.So, is Bitcoin a smart buy around $90,000, or is it better to stay away for now? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
