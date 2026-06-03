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03.06.2026 03:15:00
Should You Double Down on Bitcoin After the Dip?
There was an interesting piece of information hidden in Robinhood's (NASDAQ: HOOD) first-quarter 2026 earnings update. Year over year, the broker's transaction-based crypto trading revenues fell 47%, while revenues from prediction markets rose 320%. This is important to digest if you are looking at the dip in the value of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).Over the past year, Bitcoin has lost roughly a third of its value. It is down by over 40% from its all-time high in 2025. This is the fifth time Bitcoin has seen a drawdown of this magnitude. That's notable because it shows how mercurial investors can push the price of this cryptocurrency higher and lower in shockingly dramatic fashion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1601
|
-0,0033
|
|
-0,28
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,62
|
-0,3900
|
|
-0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8648
|
0,0010
|
|
0,11
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9188
|
0,0034
|
|
0,37
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0909
|
-0,0248
|
|
-0,27
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