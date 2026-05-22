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22.05.2026 13:05:00
Solana Is Faster and Cheaper Than Ethereum -- So Why Isn't It Winning?
Ever since its launch back in 2020, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been touted as "the next Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)." Yet Solana has never lived up to its top billing, despite being faster and cheaper than Ethereum.Take this year, for example. Solana is down 32% in 2026, and is now trading at an eye-popping 71% discount to its all-time high from January 2025. So why isn't Solana winning?In the minds of many investors, Solana is still associated with the meme coin mania of 2024. At the time, it was fashionable to talk about the "meme coin supercycle," and Solana was the go-to blockchain for minting and trading meme coins. Celebrities were minting new meme coins on Solana, and even President Trump decided to launch a meme coin there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1615
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,78
|
0,0700
|
|
0,04
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8636
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,20
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9108
|
-0,0030
|
|
-0,33
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1017
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,01
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