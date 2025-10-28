28.10.2025 17:13:54

Thames Capital Bets Big On Cipher Mining (CIFR) and Its Bitcoin Mining Peers

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 28, 2025, Thames Capital Management LLC reported a new position in Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). The fund acquired approximately 1,514,664 shares during Q3 2025, with the estimated trade valued at $19.07 million based on the average price for the period. This new holding comprises 2.72% of the fund's $700.84 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.This is a new position for the fund, amounting to 2.72% of 13F reportable assets after the trade.Top five fund holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
