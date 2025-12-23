|
The Answer to This 1 Question Will Determine Whether You Should Buy Bitcoin in 2026
Historically, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has followed a four-year cycle of boom and bust. The bust years have come like clockwork: 2014, 2018, and 2022 were all years of significant decline. If history repeats itself yet again, Bitcoin could be in store for another bust year in 2026.That's why I'm increasingly convinced that just a single question will determine the fate of Bitcoin next year: "Is the Bitcoin four-year cycle over?"Several top investment firms are now saying the Bitcoin four-year cycle no longer exists. They say it has been banished to the dustbin of history. For example, Fidelity thinks we're moving into an economic supercycle, in which the price of Bitcoin will continue to move up at a brisk pace for perhaps the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
