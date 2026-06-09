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09.06.2026 12:00:00
The Surprising Reason the SpaceX IPO Could Be Fueling the Bitcoin Sell-Off
On June 5, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell below $60,000 for the first time since September 2024 in lockstep with a broader decline in tech stocks that dragged the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 4.2% for its worst day of 2026. Bitcoin is down more than 20% during the past month.Here's the surprising reason the planned SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) could be partially to blame for the crypto sell-off, as well as a look at whether Bitcoin is a good buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1574
|
0,0038
|
|
0,33
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,39
|
0,6400
|
|
0,35
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8635
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9209
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0697
|
0,0290
|
|
0,32