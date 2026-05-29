29.05.2026 13:45:00

These 2 Bullish Signs for Ethereum Could Actually Be a Sell Signal

Once in a great while, the best-looking numbers are the ones investors should worry about the most. On that note, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just posted its busiest quarter in history, processing more than 200 million transactions in Q1 2026, a 43% jump from the prior quarter. Meanwhile, after years of effort spent scaling up its throughput capacity, the chain's gas (user) fees are 98% lower than three years ago, with transactions costing about $0.11.A chain reporting record activity and rock-bottom fees at the same time looks like getting two bullish votes of confidence for investing. But together, the truth is that they sketch a troubling picture, and Ethereum's price has fallen almost 60% from its August 2025 peak even as the usage of its chain keeps climbing.Let's investigate what's happening here and determine whether it's a sell signal or just a yellow (or red) flag.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,166
0,0010
0,08
Japanischer Yen
185,79
0,2500
0,13
Britische Pfund
0,8668
0,0000
0,00
Schweizer Franken
0,9107
-0,0027
-0,30
Hongkong-Dollar
9,1375
0,0112
0,12
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 KW 22: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:46 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17:22 Mai 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
29.05.26 Mai 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
29.05.26 Q1 2026: Diese Aktien hatte Carl Icahn im Portfolio

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Aktienindizes erzielen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. Der Dow erreichte ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen