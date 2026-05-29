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29.05.2026 13:45:00
These 2 Bullish Signs for Ethereum Could Actually Be a Sell Signal
Once in a great while, the best-looking numbers are the ones investors should worry about the most. On that note, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just posted its busiest quarter in history, processing more than 200 million transactions in Q1 2026, a 43% jump from the prior quarter. Meanwhile, after years of effort spent scaling up its throughput capacity, the chain's gas (user) fees are 98% lower than three years ago, with transactions costing about $0.11.A chain reporting record activity and rock-bottom fees at the same time looks like getting two bullish votes of confidence for investing. But together, the truth is that they sketch a troubling picture, and Ethereum's price has fallen almost 60% from its August 2025 peak even as the usage of its chain keeps climbing.Let's investigate what's happening here and determine whether it's a sell signal or just a yellow (or red) flag.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,166
|
0,0010
|
|
0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,79
|
0,2500
|
|
0,13
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8668
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9107
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1375
|
0,0112
|
|
0,12
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