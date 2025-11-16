|
This 1 Metric Suggests Bitcoin Is 70% Undervalued -- Should You Buy It?
Putting a valuation on a crypto asset like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is harder than it sounds. Traditional valuation methods intended for valuing stocks or other assets simply aren't very useful, as the coin has no cash flows or balance sheet.But there are a few creative ways to figure out if Bitcoin is overpriced or underpriced that don't rely on a gut feeling or a biased impression of recent price action. In fact, one of those valuation methods suggests that Bitcoin is undervalued by around 70%. Let's take a closer look at what the signal is here and whether it means the coin is worth purchasing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
