19.03.2026 11:00:00

This Crypto Insider Is Waiting to Buy Bitcoin - and It Has Nothing to Do With War

When a major conflict or war breaks out, many investors respond by running toward hard assets like gold or land -- anything that can't be conjured from thin air by a government with urgent bills to pay.Thus, you might expect that the U.S. conflict with Iran would have crypto insiders scrambling to load up on scarce assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). But not Arthur Hayes, a famous crypto investor and the co-founder of the BitMEX crypto exchange, who said on the Coin Stories podcast on March 10 that he would not put even a single dollar into the coin right now.He also claimed that the widespread idea that war is favorable for Bitcoin is inaccurate. So what exactly is it that's stopping him from buying the coin here, if not the attack on Iran?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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