Where Will Bitcoin Be in 4 Years?

With any cryptocurrency, it can be dicey trying to predict the next four weeks, let alone the next four months or the next four years. But with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), it's different.That's because Bitcoin tends to follow a regular four-year cycle, punctuated by periods of extreme boom and extreme bust. For more than a decade, this cycle has largely held steady, so it's theoretically possible to predict where Bitcoin might be four years from now. Let's take a closer look at what that might mean for Bitcoin's price in 2029.Every four years, Bitcoin undergoes a halving event, in which the rate of new supply of Bitcoin is cut in half. This introduces new scarcity into the market for Bitcoin, and generally tends to lead to a sizzling bull market rally that lasts anywhere from 12 to 18 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
