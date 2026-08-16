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16.08.2026 10:55:00
Where Will Bitcoin Be in 5 Years?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been a major disappointment for investors over the past five years. While many tech stocks have soared thanks to artificial intelligence, Bitcoin has lagged. The cryptocurrency is up just 40% over the past five years, compared to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gains of about 74%.While a couple of catalysts could push Bitcoin higher over the next five years, I think investors should expect more uncertainty. Here's why.I think there's a chance that if the U.S. enters a recession -- or another economic environment that brings uncertainty -- over the next five years, some investors could shift money into Bitcoin to protect their capital.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,157
|
0,0041
|
|
0,35
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,29
|
0,3700
|
|
0,20
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8557
|
0,0007
|
|
0,08
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,941
|
0,0031
|
|
0,33
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0795
|
0,0336
|
|
0,37
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