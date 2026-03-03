|
03.03.2026 18:32:25
Why Bitcoin Is Falling Today
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is heading lower in Tuesday's trading. The cryptocurrency's token price had fallen 2.5% over the past 24 hours of trading as of 12:30 p.m. ET. At the same point in the day's trading, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were off 1.3% and 1.4% in their daily sessions, respectively.Bitcoin's valuation is falling today in response to geopolitical and macroeconomic factors. The cryptocurrency is now down 22% across 2026's trading, but that doesn't necessarily mean that investors should fret about today's pullback. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1613
|
-0,0076
|
|
-0,65
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,96
|
-0,9900
|
|
-0,54
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8696
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,28
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9085
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0638
|
-0,0778
|
|
-0,85
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Der Dow präsentierte dich ebenfalls in Rot. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.