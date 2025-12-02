02.12.2025 21:46:36

Why Ethereum Is Gaining Today

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 10.1% in the last 24 hours as of 3:34 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The jump comes as the S&P 500 notched up 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7%.Ethereum reversed yesterday's decline after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman told legislators that the Fed will work to create a framework for stablecoins within the banking system.On Monday, Bowman addressed the House Financial Services Committee, telling committee members that she would work with fellow regulators to "encourage innovation in a responsible manner," and that stablecoins could help create a more efficient banking system, but that it was her responsibility to ensure their use doesn't disrupt the "safety and soundness" of the financial system. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1671
0,0045
0,39
Japanischer Yen
181,05
-0,1200
-0,07
Britische Pfund
0,8746
-0,0053
-0,60
Schweizer Franken
0,9331
-0,0005
-0,05
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0842
0,0327
0,36
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:14 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kaufimpulse fehlen: US-Börsen dennoch etwas fester -- ATX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begab sich derweil auf Richtungssuche. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden unterdessen keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen