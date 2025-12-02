|
02.12.2025 21:46:36
Why Ethereum Is Gaining Today
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 10.1% in the last 24 hours as of 3:34 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The jump comes as the S&P 500 notched up 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7%.Ethereum reversed yesterday's decline after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman told legislators that the Fed will work to create a framework for stablecoins within the banking system.On Monday, Bowman addressed the House Financial Services Committee, telling committee members that she would work with fellow regulators to "encourage innovation in a responsible manner," and that stablecoins could help create a more efficient banking system, but that it was her responsibility to ensure their use doesn't disrupt the "safety and soundness" of the financial system. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1671
|
0,0045
|
|
0,39
|Japanischer Yen
|
181,05
|
-0,1200
|
|
-0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8746
|
-0,0053
|
|
-0,60
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9331
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0842
|
0,0327
|
|
0,36
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaufimpulse fehlen: US-Börsen dennoch etwas fester -- ATX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begab sich derweil auf Richtungssuche. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden unterdessen keine einheitliche Richtung.